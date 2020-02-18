If pork values fail to rally soon, “the bears will remain in control,” The Hightower Report said. News about China’s releasing of tariffs “is bullish,” they said, as it should decrease supply and “not take much in the way of extra export business to turn the trend up in pork values.”
With the China news, the market might see “aggressive buying support,” this morning, The Hightower Report said. “Even with the large amount of pork on the books to China, the supply overload in the domestic U.S. market is keeping pork product and cash hog price trends down,” they said.