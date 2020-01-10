In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 43 cents to $50.43/cwt.
- National live rose 32 cents to $38.99
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.94 to $40.63
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 33 cents at $72.50/cwt.
Exports for lean hogs were steady week over week at 26,793 tonnes, but down from the four-week average of 35,864 tonnes, the lowest weekly total since Oct. 31. “That isn’t two surprising given the past two weeks have been interrupted by holidays,” The Hightower Report said.
Trade optimism helped the lean hog market rebound from its lows, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “I think the consolidation at this low level has everyone holding their breath that this deal is going to get signed,” she added.