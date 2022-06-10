In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 2.69 to $115.30/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 1.84 to $118.60/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 7 cents to $109.16/cwt.
Hog slaughter has been brisk, which should keep supply from backing up and keep the market current, according to total Farm Marketing.
The short term fundamental still look negative, but the market is oversold enough so that there may be a short-term technical bounce, according to The Hightower Report.