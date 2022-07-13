 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was down 2 cents to $122.42/cwt.
  • National live price was $91.80, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 60 cents to $124.46

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 81 cents to $118.28/cwt.

“Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 279 pounds, down from 279.1 last week but still up from 278.2 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “The data is a bit disappointing to the bulls. The lean index jumped to 112.57 from 111.77 yesterday.”

“August hogs tried to push back through resistance at the 100-day moving average, but the resistance levels hold,” Today Farm Marketing said. “… Overall, the market is still trading range bound between the 100- and 200-day moving averages. It may be difficult to push out of that range given the current overall market conditions.”



