In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down 2 cents to $122.42/cwt.
- National live price was $91.80, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 60 cents to $124.46
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 81 cents to $118.28/cwt.
“Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 279 pounds, down from 279.1 last week but still up from 278.2 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “The data is a bit disappointing to the bulls. The lean index jumped to 112.57 from 111.77 yesterday.”
“August hogs tried to push back through resistance at the 100-day moving average, but the resistance levels hold,” Today Farm Marketing said. “… Overall, the market is still trading range bound between the 100- and 200-day moving averages. It may be difficult to push out of that range given the current overall market conditions.”