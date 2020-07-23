In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 62 cents to $36.01/cwt.
- National live had no comparison and reported at $28.48
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.07 to $37.53
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 34 cents to $69.67/cwt.
“The market is absorbing the large supply of pork on the domestic market, while pork cutout values continued to advance,” The Hightower Report said. Cumulative pork exports are up 38.5% from last year’s pace.
Yesterday’s Cold Storage report showed pork stocks down 25% from last year “but only down 0.8% from last month,” Stewart-Peterson said. That could be bearish, as the normal drop for this time of year is 5.9%.