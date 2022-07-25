People are also reading…
Lean hog futures were mostly higher to end last week led by the August futures, which were sharply higher as the front month contract tries to keep pace with the cash market, with the trend leaning to the positive to start the week, Total Farm Marketing said today.
August keeping up with cash, but buyers hesitant for October hogs, The Hightower Report said today. Producers appear current with marketing's and seem unwilling to move new hogs to market during the high heat. “With all the gaps and overbought readings for technical indicators, we cannot rule out a setback when the heat breaks,” The Hightower Report said today.