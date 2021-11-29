In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 2 cents to $55.15/cwt.
- National live price up $1.91 to $44.02.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $55.12.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $3.73 to $87.71.
Unlike cattle, hogs did not react well to news of the new COVID strain and hog weights have increased as well, according to Total Farm Marketing.
It may be difficult for buyers to feel confident with February hogs near $83, according to The Hightower Report. The market is technically overbought.