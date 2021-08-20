In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down $2.40 to $96.40/cwt.
- National live up $1.88 to $77.88.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down $2.14 to $119.26/cwt.
USDA estimated the WTD FI hog slaughter at 1.905 mln head. That compares to 1.867 mln head from last week and 1.921 mln head from the same week last year, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Hog weights continue to remain on the light side, and those lighter weights will require more hogs to fill the needed tonnage, said Total Farm Marketing.