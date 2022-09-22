In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $4.12 to $94.03/cwt.
- National live was $2.00 lower to $74.42
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 32 cents higher to $101.30
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.53 to $103.88/cwt.
"US pork export sales for the week ending September 15 came in at 28,972 tonnes,” the Hightower Report said. “This was up from 25,067 the previous week but below the four-week average at 30,829. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.214 mln tonnes, down from 1.503 mln a year ago and 1.630 mln the year before that. The five-year average is 1.308 mln.”
North American trading partners and Japan were the top export destinations. “Net sales of pork were 29,000 mt for 2022 and were primarily to Mexico, Canada, and Japan, while exports were 18,600 mt,” Total Farm Marketing said. “National Direct Afternoon report rose 0.98. Hog slaughter projected at 482,000.”