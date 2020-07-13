The USDA pork cutout value released after the close Friday was $68.82, up $1.69 from Thursday, The Hightower Report said. It’s the highest we’ve been since June 12. Traders see the strong gains in pork product prices over the past couple of days, led by the ham market, a factor that can help support better packer profit margins.
USDA estimated the week’s hog slaughter at 2.606 million head through Saturday. That is 187,000 head above the same week last year, and pushed year-to-date slaughter to within 10,000 head of last year’s pace, according to Brugler Marketing.