In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.21 higher to $36.17/cwt.
- National live was 15 cents lower to $31.35
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $38.68, with no comparison from the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $4.78 to $88.49/cwt.
“While the industry faces about 25% drop in slaughter capacity, traders clearly are looking past the shutdown period and looking forward to stronger demand and seasonally declining supply into June and early July,” the Hightower Report said. “With the slow slaughter pace, traders had feared that hogs would backup in the country and cash markets would collapse.”
“News that the Trump Administration plans to order US meat processing plants to stay open to protect the country's food supply help spark a very strong rally in the hog market,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed well off of its highs but July hogs managed to rally to the highest level since March 31. June hogs gapped higher on the opening.”