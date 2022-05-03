In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up 2.57 to $100.13/cwt.
- National live down 71 cents to $78.13/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 49 cents to $107.85/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.02 to $105.56/cwt.
Hog futures are oversold and due for a correction, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Spreaders continue to sell the premium on summer months and sell hogs. June through August hogs are premium to cash hogs, according Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.