In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 22 cents higher to $28.71/cwt.
- National live was $1.48 lower to $24.32
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.50 to $29.86
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.63 to $65.05/cwt.
“This afternoon’s Hogs and Pigs report was considered bearish, with all Hog supply at 105% vs the average guess at 103.7%, Breeding Hogs at 99% vs the average guess at 98.2%, Market Hog inventory at 106% vs the average guess at 104.2% and the March-May pig crop at 101% vs the average guess of 98.7%,” Stewart-Peterson said.
“U.S. pork export sales for the week ending June 18 came in at 24,100 tonnes, compared with the average of the previous four weeks of 23,425,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2020 have reached 1,214,500 tonnes, up 34.8% from last year's pace. The largest buyer this week was Mexico at 8,059 tonnes, followed by China at 4,518.”