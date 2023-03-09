The lean hog futures market ended Wednesday mostly within 20 cents of unchanged, but April was the standout on the day, having rallied 95 cents, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
The Hightower Report also noted that April hogs jumped to the highest level since February 27 as pork cutout values this week have been able to move higher and this has helped to support.
“The market was technically oversold and the follow-through buying yesterday is a positive technical development,” it said.