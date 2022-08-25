In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell $7.88 to $117.62/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $10.16 to $120.03
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 33 cents lower to $102.66/cwt.
“Not big gains on Thursday, but at least the hog market is trying to find some footing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “October has yet to fill the price gap from July 5 at 89.750, and that looks like a downside target, as well as near-term contract lows… This week’s strong selling pressure was triggered by a mid-week drop in retail values.”
“U.S. pork export sales for the week ending August 18 came in at 4,800 tonnes compared with the average of the previous four weeks of 21,900 tonnes,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for the 2022 marketing year have reached 1,095,000 tonnes, down 9.1% versus last year's pace.”