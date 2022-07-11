In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.47 to $117.25/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $2.20 to $122.54
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 40 cents to $115.07/cwt.
“The hog market looked like some potential breakout higher, but prices failed to make that move on Monday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “August hogs tested and held support at the 50-day moving average under the marker, and finished lower, but middle of the range. Price will likely consolidate here as well as on Tuesday's session open.”
Despite higher grain prices and possible cuts to profit margins, a hot forecast could drive weights lower and impact trade expectations for production. “Heat in the forecast, on the other hand, might force weights lower and cause production to come in below trade expectations,” the Hightower Report said.