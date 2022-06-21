High heat across the Corn Belt early in the week will help support the hog market as packers stay aggressive in the cash market to encourage hog movement, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Hot temperatures can affect hog weights and gain as well.
Lean hogs
