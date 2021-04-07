In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.38 higher to $99.19/cwt.
- National live was $1.30 lower to $74.50
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $100.75
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.30 to $110.69/cwt.
Analysts are watching trends in pork demand and production. “Ideas that short-term pork demand remained strong with the seasonal decline in production and this has helped support more buying,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $112.41, up $3.02 on the day.”
“Pork cutout futures are also on the rise with midday gains of 22 cents to $1.57,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000. After revising Monday’s kill even lower, the WTD total is now at 817,000 head. That compares to 958,000 head from the same week last year, but Easter was not a factor.”