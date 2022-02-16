 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was up $2.06 to $91.47/cwt.
  • National live was $69.80.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $97.61.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down 20 cents to $106.52.

April hogs closed higher but well off of the highs, according to the Hightower Report. Traders continue to believe there will be a steep uptrend in the cash market over the near term.

The forecasted winter storm may impede the movement of hogs for a time, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

