In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up $2.06 to $91.47/cwt.
- National live was $69.80.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $97.61.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down 20 cents to $106.52.
April hogs closed higher but well off of the highs, according to the Hightower Report. Traders continue to believe there will be a steep uptrend in the cash market over the near term.
The forecasted winter storm may impede the movement of hogs for a time, according to Total Farm Marketing.