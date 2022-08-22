People are also reading…
Traders are hoping this week brings better news on the hog market as Friday’s triple digit loss left the December hog contract with a $6.50 loss for the week. The other front months also settled down by triple digits on the day, taking the board to early July levels, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
The market remains in a steep downtrend off of the August 11 peak, and pork values continue to collapse and are down to the lowest level since July 11. “The market is pricing in a much larger break than normal for the cash market into the fall, but the supply fundamentals do not seem to rationalize a larger than normal break,” The Hightower Report said today.