China had been a sizable buyer of U.S. pork but it appears they cancelled a large part of those orders over the weekend, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. “That shock sent prices to near limit losses and to their lowest levels in over a month. Without China the US has a big oversupply problem,” he said.
A steep drop in pork cutout values has traders nervous. The supply is just too high, according to The Hightower Report. On the other hand, slaughter remains below that of a year ago.