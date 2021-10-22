 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 20 cents tp $65.63/cwt.
  • National live down $1.92 to $50.90.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $67.71.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 1 cent to $98.27.

Hogs dealt with choppy and two-sided trade today as selling pushed markets to the lowest point since a month ago, The Hightower Report said. However, the market bounced back off oversold ideas to close positive on the day.

“A minor positive for the market, like some stability in the pork market, in the current basis set up could spark a recovery rally,” The Hightower Report said.

