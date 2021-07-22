 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.47 to $105.31/cwt.
  • National live had no comparison at $77.60
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $44.93

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 22 cents to $122.31/cwt.

Despite a rise in exports, China was notably not among buyers on the export sales sheet today, Total Farm Marketing said.

Hogs appears to be settling into overbought territory “which will tend to support reversal action if it occurs,” The Hightower Report said. “The market could take on a defensive posture with the daily closing price reversal down.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

