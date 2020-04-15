In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.36 lower to $34.08/cwt.
- National live was $1.65 lower to $26.93/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 31 cents to $34.06.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 97 cents to $52.10/cwt.
Pork exports to China were a record for the month. A reported 391,000 metric tons of pork were shipped to China according to Karl Setzer from AgriVisor.
Hogs rebounded off an 18-year low, and it appears the market has already figured in the closing of the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, although that will continue to be an issue, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.