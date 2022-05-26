 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was down $1.27 to $111.35.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $2.27 to $113.07.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $1.06 to $108.13.

An uptrend in the cash market and recent strong gains for pork values have helped to support the rally in the futures market, according to The Hightower Report.

The packers seem light on hog purchases ahead of Memorial Day and may need to get aggressive now at the end of the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

