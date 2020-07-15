In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 38 cents to $31.40/cwt.
- National live was 45 cents lower to $25.34
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 67 cents to $31.85
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.71 at $68.95/cwt.
August hogs closed slightly higher on the day on a quiet inside trading day, according to The Hightower Report.
Expectations of high consumer demand boosted hog prices while continued U.S. tensions with China hurt, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, who said that the market is just looking to hold its own right now.