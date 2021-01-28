In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base up 26 cents to $57.01.
- National live was up $1.99 at $48.52.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $58.35.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $2.38 at $83.49.
The market was under some pressure early in the session but continued talk of African Swine Fever concerns in China helped boost it later in the day, according to The Hightower Report.
The drop in June hogs helps to confirm yesterday’s key reversal and bears watching in the coming days, according to Total Farm Marketing.