Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base up 26 cents to $57.01.
  • National live was up $1.99 at $48.52.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $58.35.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $2.38 at $83.49.

The market was under some pressure early in the session but continued talk of African Swine Fever concerns in China helped boost it later in the day, according to The Hightower Report.

The drop in June hogs helps to confirm yesterday’s key reversal and bears watching in the coming days, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $78.76, up $1.47 from $77.29 on Wednesday but down from $79.20 the previo…

Hogs are seeing demand optimism as Chinese pork prices stay strong and China is dipping back into the export market, Total Farm Marketing said.

Wednesday’s trade was unable to take out Tuesday’s highs before dropping and taking out Tuesday’s lows, Total Farm Marketing noted. “This prod…

A reversal for April hogs “would suggest the market has found good support,” The Hightower Report said. “Trade seems to believe that short-ter…

The market remains in a steep uptrend as pork values continue to advance and the market has built up a strong premium to the cash, according t…

