Hightower says traders remain concerned “with the premium of futures to the cash market, and the sluggish trade seen recently in pork product markets and the cash market.” Pork values “could begin to see a higher trend in the weeks ahead as production finally begins to ease,” Hightower says.
Lean hogs futures ended Thursday lower by 70 cents to $1.22 in the front months “as part of a broad sell-off in ag commodities,” says Brugler Marketing. The national average base hog price was 54 cents lower Thursday.