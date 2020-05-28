In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 37 cents to $37.45/cwt.
- National live was up 37 cents to $31.10
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.50 to $37.75
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 64 cents to $89.46/cwt.
“Looks like high priced pork has chased exporters away,” ADM Investor Services said. “Like cattle, hogs are overweight hogs that need to go to slaughter. One thing is for certain, the extreme highs that make up the CME Index are nowhere near what the open market direct hogs will bring.”
“Even though slaughter has been increasing, packer margins have been decreasing along with pork values,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This is likely a major reason for the pressure today. There was also news that China’s biggest hog producer intends to triple pork output over the next three years to take advantage of industry restructuring accelerated by the African Swine Fever outbreak.”