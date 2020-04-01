In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $4.63 to $48.55/cwt.
- National live down $2.96 to $4.22/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $4.11 to $50.79/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.99 to $62.05/cwt.
June lean hogs closed down $3 at $57.32. Hightower says the selloff took the market to a new contract low. “Momentum studies are declining, but have fall to oversold levels,” they said. More selling pressure is likely “given yesterday’s gap lower price action on the day session chart.”
Pork cutout values at mid-session were down $1.95, falling to $63.09 and down from $77.61 from four days ago. Hightower says the close below the nine-day moving average “is a negative short-term indicator for trend.”