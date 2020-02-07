In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 18 cents lower to $50.01/cwt.
- National live was down 52 cents to $38.67
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $48.71, with no comparison from the prior day.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 54 cents from $64.81/cwt.
“Hogs are the big story today,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. “They rallied again. The exports to China are finally on the rise… Hopes are back on the table now that African Swine Fever issues are starting to really be realized, and we’re going to start to move some of the pork overseas.”
“Weekly export sales data was pretty neutral yesterday but the sales commitments to China for 2020 have reached 308,880 tons as compared with the five-year average for this time of the year at 27,577 tonnes,” the Hightower Report said. “China prices are high enough and US supply big enough and US price low enough to expect active sales ahead.”