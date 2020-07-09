In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.09 to $30.02/cwt.
- National live was down 50 cents, staying at $24.09
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.72 to $30.42
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 4 cents to $67.12/cwt.
Lean hogs have been hovering near lows, Oliver Sloup said, leading to some of the strength seen today. “It’s probably overdue,” he said.
Export sales were down from last week, The Hightower Report said, but still up from the 4-week average at 31,474 tonnes. “China has been the biggest buyer this year, with commitments reaching 514,000 tonnes,” they said.