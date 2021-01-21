 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 18 cents to $54.90/cwt.
  • National live was up 32 cents, staying at $44.89
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base had no comparison, sitting at $56.06

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.24 at $80.26/cwt.

Ham and belly prices made for “wild moves” in pork futures, Total Farm Marketing said.

The hog market is trending lower in its momentum studies, The Hightower Report said, “which could accelerate a price break if support levels are broken.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

