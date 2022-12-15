In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 81 cents to $81.44/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $1.48 to $82.90
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.22 to $85.49/cwt.
“The top buyers of U.S. pork on the week were Mexico, China, and Japan,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It has been a disappointing couple of days in the hog market and prices are challenging the recent lows from last week. The key will still be the fundamentals, which for the most part, are still struggling to support the market.”
“U.S. pork export sales for the week ending December 8 came in at 14,400 tonnes compared with the average of the previous four weeks of 23,700 tonnes,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for the 2022 marketing year have reached 1,529,300 tonnes, down 5.4% versus last year's pace.”