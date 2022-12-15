 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up 81 cents to $81.44/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $1.48 to $82.90

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.22 to $85.49/cwt.

“The top buyers of U.S. pork on the week were Mexico, China, and Japan,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It has been a disappointing couple of days in the hog market and prices are challenging the recent lows from last week. The key will still be the fundamentals, which for the most part, are still struggling to support the market.”

“U.S. pork export sales for the week ending December 8 came in at 14,400 tonnes compared with the average of the previous four weeks of 23,700 tonnes,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for the 2022 marketing year have reached 1,529,300 tonnes, down 5.4% versus last year's pace.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Weak export sales plus a collapse in pork product prices this week helped to pressure the market. The weak pork market suggests that cash hogs…

Lean hogs

Hogs look to extend Tuesday’s strength after triple digit gains on “Turnaround Tuesday” faded in afternoon hog trade, but futures still closed…

Lean hogs

Weights, however, remain “well below” year ago levels and below the five-year average, The Hightower Report said. Weights in Iowa/Minnesota fo…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“It is not unusual for a market to wildly fluctuate near a top or bottom,” Total Farm Marketing said, suggesting the hog market is sitting nea…

Lean hogs

Hogs look to rebound today after falling enough on Tuesday to erase both Friday and Monday’s gains, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.com.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News