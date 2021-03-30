 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 54 cents to $95.83/cwt.
  • National live was up $1.27 to $75.05
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $98.11

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 95 cents to $106.89/cwt.

Hogs saw some higher trade early on as ribs and bellies are rising, while spot hogs and cash trade remain firm, Total Farm Marketing said.

Hog exports “remain strong” and the market is in position to see a continued advance in the cash market, The Hightower Report said. The market is overbought, despite the higher trends, they said.

