After a difficult start to the week, hog futures are trading slightly higher for the week and $4 to $5 off the early week lows, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Strong resistance over the top limited gains on Thursday, but prices, with the support of good fundamentals are looking to extend the rally.
Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture announced the country will allow export of the NAVET-ASFVAC hog vaccine against African swine fever, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA helped provide an attenuated virus strain that led to the development of the first commercially available vaccine, which offers immunity for six months.