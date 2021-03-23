 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

  Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 1.20 to $91.47/cwt.
  • National live price was down 26 cents to $68.98.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $93.56.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2.52 to $105.78/cwt.

In the long run, China will need less and less imports, pressuring deferred contracts, according to The Hightower Report. Meanwhile cold storage stocks are tighter, but still up 7.4% for the month.

Trade in the lean hog market is supported by the continued strength in the pork cutout values and the cash market, Total Farm Marketing said. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

