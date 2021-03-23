In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 1.20 to $91.47/cwt.
- National live price was down 26 cents to $68.98.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $93.56.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2.52 to $105.78/cwt.
In the long run, China will need less and less imports, pressuring deferred contracts, according to The Hightower Report. Meanwhile cold storage stocks are tighter, but still up 7.4% for the month.
Trade in the lean hog market is supported by the continued strength in the pork cutout values and the cash market, Total Farm Marketing said.