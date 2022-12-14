 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 85 cents to $80.63/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.36 lower to $81.42

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $6.87 to $84.27/cwt.

“December hogs expire today with February taking over as front month,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers may ease slaughter pace into the end of the year. Recent pork export sales have been unsupportive and the slow international demand could backup supply. February hogs are technically oversold and could be due for a bounce. Hog slaughter projected at 491,000.”

The technical picture had some negative indicators for hog markets. “Momentum studies are declining, but have fallen to oversold levels,” the Hightower Report said. “A negative signal for trend short-term was given on a close under the 9-bar moving average. The market's close below the first swing support number suggests a moderately negative setup for today.”

