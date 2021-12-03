In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 8 cents to $57.87/cwt.
- National live not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $61.00/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up 5.72 to $88.09/cwt.
USDA’s FI hog slaughter estimate for the week through Thursday was 1.923m head. That is under 1.965m head last year, but not comparable to last week due to Thanksgiving, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
For nine months of 2021, China bought 21% less pork plus variety meats, Hong Kong was down 70 while Mexico increased pork plus variety meats in 2021 by 27% and increased pork by 29%, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.