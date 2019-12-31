In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up 80 cents to $50.45.
  • National live was $1.12 to $38.71.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.05 to $50.92.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.73 to $73.02/cwt.

While the hog market is technically overbought, the demand fundamentals are potentially strong enough to drive futures to a higher price level, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout was $1.18 lower, with the primal cuts lower, save for hams which were up by $1.50, Brugler Marketing reported.

