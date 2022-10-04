 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up $10.17 to $92.77/cwt.
  • National live down $1.79 to $65.83/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $94.669/cwt.

National carcass cutout down $1.64 to $98.29/cwt.

The CME pork index moving down faster than lean hogs is negative for packers. Hog weights are increasing. Packers are backing down on kill attempting to keep pork from falling, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

October futures are trading closely with the cash index as expiration approaches in two weeks, and the declining cash has held October back compared to later months, according to Total Farm Marketing.

