In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 7.37 to $110.25/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 1.74 to $118.29/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 43 cents to $102.23/cwt.
Hog futures are oversold and due for a correction, according to Total Farm Marketing.
To keep the price of pork up, it appears packers have been stalling hogs from slaughter. As soon as the kill increased, pork tumbled, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.