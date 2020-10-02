Another two wild boar African swine fever confirmations were announced today in Germany, Allendale said. This brings the total to 40 so far. These two were found in the area of the original findings from 37 of the others.
USDA’s national average base hog price was delayed due to packer submission issuesl this mornings’ quote was $63.60, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The weekly export sales report had pork sales at 39,544 metric tons. That was up 5% on the week and was 28% above the same week last year.