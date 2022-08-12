In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 2.32 to $123.69/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 2.36 to $129.16/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.48 to $121.83/cwt.
Yesterday’s weekly export sales were not as good as hoped at 21,500 mt, down 31% from the previous week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Net export sales were 21,500MT. Mexico 10,200 MT, Japan 3,800 MT, China 3,500 MT. Last week China took 16,800 MT so trade may be disappointed that China dropped back so much. however, with hog slaughter at current levels 21,500 MT is a good amount., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.