China's pork prices fell sharply last week for the first time in 10 months, as reports of fresh ASF outbreaks in the northeast led to more hogs being sent for slaughter just as consumers cut back on pricey meat, analysts said.
Chinese officials are reportedly planning new policies to maintain price levels, one of which is to import American poultry as a substitute to expensive pork, and the other is to require private storage firms to release their supplies (some hoarding has been reported), Alan Brugler said.