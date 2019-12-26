In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 2 cents higher to $48.75/cwt.
- National live was 76 cents lower to $38.16
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 17 cents to $48.76
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.05 to $75.78/cwt.
“Ideas that supply has already peaked for the next year and that weekly slaughters will work their way lower into late December and January helped to provide some underlined support,” the Hightower Report said.
“Despite the retail strength, cash markets, as well as the lean hog index was showing a major discount to futures prices,” Stewart Peterson said. “February hogs have struggled with the 71.00 barrier, which may act as a heavy level of resistance given the premium over both cash and the lean hog index. That wide premium makes us cautious, given the supply numbers.”