In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down $1.06 to $65.89/cwt.
- National live was up $1.51 to $52.54.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 52 cents to $86.42.
Prices dropped amid the idea that exports have slowed and weights also remain higher than normal, according to The Hightower Report.
Hog cutouts are volatile, leaving demand ambiguous and cash weakness on Friday hurt Monday’s market, according to Total Farm Marketing.