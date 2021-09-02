In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 62 cents lower to $88.91/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.73 to $109.27/cwt.
“Monthly pork exports for July came in at just 508.2 mln pounds, down 8.4% from last year and the lowest monthly total since 2019,” the Hightower Report said. “Monthly exports reached just 24.8% of total production as compared with 33% in May of this year. Exports to China came in at just 58.8 mln pounds as compared with nearly 260 mln pounds in May 2020.”
“Prices are consolidating near the top of the trading range, and with some friendly news, could push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The fundamentals are still softer, with the cash market trending mostly lower. The Lean Hog Cash index was 0.94 lower to 102.67 and is starting to narrow the premium over futures. That spread is trading at 12.820 and is still historically wide.”