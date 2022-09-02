People are also reading…
Lean hog futures began the new month with wide ranges. The board ultimately yesterday with losses cent losses while October was the outlier, ending 42 cents higher, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. Hogs are net higher for the week this morning, he said.
Fourth quarter pork production is expected to be down 1.5% from last year. “This may suggests an average seasonal break; not a much larger than normal break into the fall,” The Hightower Report said today.