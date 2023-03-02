In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 80 cents to $78.70/cwt.
- National live was $59.95, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 61 cents to $79.26
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 19 cents to $85.73/cwt.
“April hogs slid through support at the $84.50 level and the technical selling pushed prices lower, removing more premium to the cash market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The hog market is trying to trend higher, but the break today has the market concerned of a test of the recent lows could be in the works. The spread between April and June hogs is extremely wide.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending February 23 came in at 32,805 tonnes, down from 51,916 the previous week and below the four-week average at 30,706,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 475,037 tonnes, up from 463,410 a year ago but below the five-year average of 557,255.”